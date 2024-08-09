The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: August update

With us now into August, where do things stand currently with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2? Is there hope for it to happen?

Well, for now it only feels right to start things off by saying that we remain 100% curious to see what the folks at AMC are thinking about when it comes to the show’s future. The same goes for the combination of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Of course, there is no official word out there that there will ever be more, as the season 1 finale really did its part to tie up a lot of loose ends from the past.

Yet, at the same time it feels foolish to rule things out entirely! We just don’t think that the odds are particularly high we are going to see anything more revealed between now and the end of August. If you are the aforementioned network, what is the incentive to do this at this point? Given that San Diego Comic-Con was just last month, you can argue that if there was going to be a season 2 revealed, it would have happened then. Because of this, we tend to think that we’re months away from seeing anything more play out — and even if we do, it could be an entirely different sort of story. It could have a different name!

Despite everything with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live being a limited series, we do still think there is a good chance that Rick and Michonne turn up again at some point. The question is what form that big return takes, and that is not something that we can give a clear answer to as of right now. Instead, the best advice that we can give is to just sit back, relax, and enjoy what else is out there with both Dead City and Daryl Dixon going strong. It would be fun to see Rick or Michonne turn up on one of those shows, but we’d still love for them to have their own story.

