Outlast season 2 premiere date, trailer revealed at Netflix

If you have a hunger for more survival reality-competition series, Netflix is providing it with Outlast season 2. You can call it Survivor on steroids, or you can say that this is more like one of those classic survival documentaries with a cutthroat twist.

So when is the new season premiering? Think September 4. You don’t need to see the first season to understand where things are going — the synopsis below does work in order to set the stage:

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million dollar payout. There’s only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be part of a team to win. So how intense and crazy is this show? Very. If you watched the first season, then you know already how ruthless some of these people can be when it comes to trying to win the grand prize. Based on the trailer alone (watch here), you will know that the show ends up becoming about life or death for at least a few contestants. The whole idea here is to push everyone to the limit and see if they can really find a way to make it through. This is also a reason why Alaska makes perfect sense for a setting here, as well, as you are dealing with climate conditions in addition to the other players. This is gritty, dangerous, but also fun to watch. Why do people want to sign up for this show? They either really like money or are just built to be in this sort of harsh environment. No matter the reason, we just have to hope that this new season proves to be as entertaining as everything that we got the first go-around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

