Big Brother 26: The America’s Veto vote begins!

Tonight on Big Brother 26, we had a chance to see the America’s Veto power officially coming into play — but what is going to happen?

Well, let’s begin here by noting where things currently stand. Tucker and Kenney are still on the block, and they will compete in the AI Arena with whoever America chooses. This is actually a lot more complicated than it would appear at first, and for some pretty simple reasons.

After all, we think voting will be based in a lot of ways on the individual agendas of some of the people who are actually voting. If you are, for example, out to get Kenney out of the game, it makes sense to vote for someone who will beat him in the Arena — take a Quinn, who is receiving votes. Remember that these competitions are really short and have to air during the show. They could be puzzles or something memory-based. Joseph and Cam are also seemingly possible choices online.

Of course, we’ve also seen people voting for Rubina just to annoy Tucker, who she is super-close with. There are also, hilariously, a group of people who hate Angela and don’t want to pick anyone that would make her happy.

Should you vote for someone who will actually be evicted?

That’s risky and may be more or less impossible. After all, players in the game have already said that they won’t send out anyone who gets nominated by America. The only candidate we could theoretically see is Quinn, and that’s just because he is basically guaranteed to be the next HoH thanks to his Deep Fake. Yet, his targets are pretty obvious and a lot of people in the game may actually be fine with whatever he wants to do.

Ultimately, the real hope for production is that the twist gets people to fight with each other online … so mission accomplished?

