BMF season 4 filming: An August 2024 update

Are we going to be learning anything more about BMF season 4 at some point in the relatively near future? Obviously, there is a high level of intrigue in what lies ahead for the series. Sure, the bulk of it is based on a true story, but there have been some liberties; beyond just that, you also of course have some inevitable questions when it comes to how a few different parts of history are going to play out.

We know that there’s been a lot of work done over the past several months on the next chapter of the story; does that mean a premiere date is imminent?

Well, in a word, no. If you are familiar with Starz shows at this point, then you are aware that there is often a pretty long wait between when series wrap up production and when they premiere. Also, the third season of BMF just premiered in March. There’s no denying that there is a long wait ahead still, and we may not even get an official premiere date for season 4 until either the winter or spring of next year. Don’t be surprised if the fourth season does not actually air until May or June.

The only thing that we’d bank on as we endure the rest of this pretty-long wait is that the folks at Starz are going to do a reasonably good job of promoting the series. After all, they’ve shown a good level of commitment to that over the years, and we are not altogether sure that we see that changing. It’s also one of the reasons why there have been occasional discussions about spin-offs, though we have not seen any evidence suggesting that one of them is going to be coming in the near future.

