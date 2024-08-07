Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox, August 7, 2024?

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Given that we have had a number of hiatuses as of late due to the Olympics, it makes sense to be curious.

Unfortunately, we do have to go ahead and hand over the bad news now: There is no new episode on the air tonight, either. This marks the last week before the series is back, so at least you don’t have to worry too much about the long-term future! From August 14 on, we do tend to think that we’re going to see a LOT of competition — beyond just that, there are going to be two-hour blocks, more than likely, the rest of the way! This is a pattern that we have actually seen for years now once we get into the home stretch. From here on out, the competitions are going to get more intense — and there is also going to be an element of strategy implemented into a lot of this, as well. That has long been the name of the game when it comes to trying to take out your competition.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out our synopses for the next two episodes below:

August 14 – The chefs turn to their baking skills when tasked with making a celebratory birthday cake. Later, the chefs work in teams to create a dish using a mystery box filled with different food items from their generation in the all-new “Birthday Bakes/Memory Lane – Mystery Box” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1408/1409) (TV-14 L)

August 21 – The chefs must incorporate the iconic beer, Blue Moon, into their dishes and ensure that the bright flavors are at the forefront of their creations. Later on, the chefs take on another field challenge as they are tasked with cooking a hearty lunch for over 100 workers in the all-new “Beer Necessities / Quarry Field Challenge” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1410/1411) (TV-14 L)

Is there anything that you most want to see when MasterChef: Generations does eventually come back?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







