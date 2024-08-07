Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

As we go further and further into the month of August, is there a chance we’re going to learn a bit more about Ginny & Georgia season 3?

At this point, se certainly sympathize with anyone out there who is missing this show — and for good reason, all things considered! Filming for this batch of episodes kicked off earlier this year, and we certainly think that at this point, there is a ton of footage in the can for a lot of the upcoming episodes. The mystery that remains is just 1) when this footage will actually be good to go!

Unfortunately, this is where we do think we’re going to be waiting a long time to see the show back on the air. There is no premiere date yet, and we tend to think that you aren’t going to get one until at least early next year. It feels close to a guarantee that you’re going to be seeing it air in 2025, which is great given how many questions that we’ve had ever since the season 2 finale. That was one of the biggest cliffhangers of 2023!

If there is at least one other thing we can say to help tide you over, it is that season 3 will be followed up by season 4, which means that there is not any real reason to be concerned about the long-term future. This sort of long-term security is actually rare for a Netflix show and with that in mind, we might as well embrace it now!

What sort of content are you going to have in season 3?

Let’s just say that it shouldn’t be too complicated. Ginny & Georgia is the sort of series that really excels at combining a lot of genres into a unique patch. Sure, you’ve got a lot of drama, but there is some humor, some snark, and relationships that evolve episode after episode.

What do you most want to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 3?

