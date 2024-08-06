The Bachelorette episode 5: Why did Austin leave Jenn’s season?

Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 5, we had another stunning exit, and this was from a guy in Austin we honestly barely knew.

It may be crazy to say, but his exit from Jenn’s season may be one of the more mature ones we’ve seen. There wasn’t some overload of drama in here at all! Really, this was just a function of him realizing that he was not getting a lot of time with Jenn Tran and that realistically, he wasn’t getting to a place he needed to be. He also clearly was well-aware of the notion that if he was one of her favorites, he would’ve had a one-on-one date at this point. He had a chance to leave with his head held high and honestly, it serves as some validation that he wasn’t there just to cause drama or get air time. (He does feel like he could be brought back for Paradise or some other version of the franchise.)

Does it also make sense for Jenn to be second-guessing everything after this exit? Sure, especially since Austin is the second guy to leave her season voluntarily after Aaron. She may have known that there were other guys she saw a future with more than him, but you probably go into this with the mindset that a lot of the men are there for the long haul.

In the end, we’re still not too concerned with whether or not Jenn is going to find someone at the end of this, mostly because she has a lot of other people who are still in the running — and Devin appears to be the favorite based on everything that we’ve seen so far. Even though he’s been at the center of a lot of drama, it’s pretty clear that she’s into him and that has allowed them to navigate some stuff.

