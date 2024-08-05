And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Max’s new tease

For those who are not currently aware at the moment, And Just Like That season 3 is coming. However, you may be waiting a while to see it.

So, how long are we talking here? Well, Max had confirmed some time ago that the Sarah Jessica Parker series would not be coming back until 2025; now, we’ve got even more evidence of that very thing.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see And Just Like That as a part of a new sizzle reel highlighting a lot of upcoming HBO / Max programming. The tease is largely lighthearted, but did you really expect anything else? A big part of what makes this show fun is that it does allow for that escapism.

While you do see a small tease of Carrie Bradshaw in this sizzle reel, you hardly see enough to get a clear sense of what her upcoming story is going to be. there is a good bit of mystery around that and at this point, for good reason! Just remember for a moment that she and Aidan went their separate ways at the end of season 2, but it was hardly in a way that felt like they were destined to argue and fight forever. Instead, we do think that there is a glimmer of hope even still that they will find their way back to each other. John Corbett seems to be returning at some point this season.

As for the other characters…

Well, let’s just say that you’re going to be waiting for some time. Miranda is featured briefly in the tease, but her and Charlotte’s stories are still under a heavy veil of secrecy. (Meanwhile, remember that there are no plans for Kim Cattrall to return as Samantha — we’ll have to wait and see what happens there.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

