All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 6: ‘New Normal’

We do not necessarily think it is going to be a huge surprise, but at the center of All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 6 will be changes. Now, what sort of changes are we talking about here? That is something that will be front and center in this story titled “New Normal.”

After all, just think about what we are up against here! Over the course of this hour, we’re going to have a really substantial chance to see Simone figure out fully much of what she wants out of her future, perhaps both personally and professionally. Because this is the final season of the series, we do think there’s a good chance that every single story move will stick that much more. Isn’t that exciting? We tend to think so, but it’s also a cause for a lot of uncertainty, as well.

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 6 synopsis below right now:

WHO I AM – Simone has to choose between the most important things in her life. Nate’s (Rhoyle Ivy King) cousin reaches out, which brings up some very raw emotions resulting in a heart to heart with Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple). Keisha (Netta Walker) comes up with a plan to help JR (Sylvester Powell) and realizes she needs to step it up with Cam (Mitchell Edwards). Camille Hyde and Rhoyle Ivy King also star (#306). The episode was written by Hollie Overton and directed by Charissa Sanjarensuithikul. Original airdate 8/12/2024.

Ultimately, we are getting close to the halfway point of the season and from here on out, it feels relatively clear that there are certain parts of the show that will accelerate. Also, it feels like there are certain parts of the story that will have to accelerate. It is the only real way to get from point A to point B in the process.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

