The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now firmly into the month of August, is there a chance that we’d learn a little bit more about The Night Agent season 2? The next season has already finished shooting and based on what we’ve heard so far, there is going to be a lot of action, violence, intensity, and of course, everything else that you came to love about season 1. This is a series that vry-much knows what it is doing and is intent on making sure that we get some more of the same.

So are we about to learn anything more about the future now? Well, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit more complicated. At one point, it did appear reasonably likely that we were going to be getting the show back this year, but a recent Netflix earnings call changed that. Based on what we heard, it feels more likely that these episodes are going to surface next year — something that honestly makes the most sense, all things considered. Based on when filming wrapped this summer, they would have had to work extremely fast to get the show edited and ready to go soon!

Even though we are seemingly waiting to see The Night Agent back until 2025, we do think it will be pretty early on in the year. Unfortunately, this means that there is not likely to be a big reveal for a little while — we’ll be happy if something gets revealed this fall. August is likely going to be a quiet month for the series; maybe we get a little tease or two that helps to set the stage but other than that, we’d be legitimately surprised if there is anything massive that ends up coming out.

For now, just know that the producers are well-aware of how successful the first season was. With that, there could be a real, concentrated effort to try and raise the game.

