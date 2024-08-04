is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/4/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that you’re going to see the House of the Dragon finale in a few hours, we certainly understand the notion that the late-night series could either be off for the week or delayed. Even before doing research for this article, we assumed the odds were slim to none that it would actually be airing on time.

Well, here’s where we get to the good news: You are going to have a chance to see the series back tonight, which is great given the sheer amount of stories that there are to cover at this particular moment. However, at the same time you will be waiting a little while longer than usual to see them.

Per the network’s current schedule, the plan for now appears to be bringing the latest episode of Last Week Tonight on come 11:25 p.m. Eastern time. This may not matter to those of you who do not watch live, but for those you do, get ready to stay up late — especially if you are on the East Coast.

As for what example will be discussed here, the top priority is going to be everything going on in the Presidential Election — however, this is not some guarantee that it will be the focus of the entire show at all. This is an instance where we would not be surprised to see a totally-random 20-25 minutes spent on a subject that you would not expect.

We have said this before in the past, and we do think that this is as good a time as ever to repeat it: We would actually rather like it if Oliver could do another interview or two at some point. For starters, he’s rather good at it. Also, it feels like it has been years since it happened.

