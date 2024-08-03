Teacup season 1 premiere date, teaser, and Peacock schedule!

This month is looking more and more like it will be a great one for horror thrillers — especially with a show like Teacup in the mix.

If you haven’t heard too much about the Peacock thriller as of yet, we’re 100% thrilled to help you out, starting with this: It is going to be streaming soon! Come Thursday, October 10, the first two episodes are going to be available. From there, you are going to have two episodes every week leading up to the finale — which is fittingly set for Halloween in October 31. The show may remind you of a lot of classic small-town horror — we already get some FROM vibes with it based on what we’re seeing so far.

If you want a small tease, just take a look at the logline below:

“Teacup” follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Beyond the premise, another key selling point here is coming courtesy of the cast. You have Scott Speedman of Grey’s Anatomy / Animal Kingdom fame, and then Yvonne Strahovski, who you probably know from either The Handmaid’s Tale, Dexter, or Chuck. Don’t take this as a sign that her time as Serena Joy is over — the Hulu drama should be in production on its final season soon.

The first-look teaser (watch here) may not give away anything when it comes to footage, but you totally do get a sense of some of the vibes! It is dark, creepy, and mysterious, and we’re sure that a full trailer is going to be coming your way before too long. The important thing to note here is the aforementioned release schedule — Peacock has done a lot of binge releases over the past year or so and with that, it’s a pleasant surprise that we’re going to be able to savor these over the course of time.

