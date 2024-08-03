Grantchester season 9 episode 8 (finale) promo: All eyes on Sam

Tomorrow night on PBS, you are going to see the Grantchester season 9 finale arrive. Are you ready for everything it contains?

If you are not aware at present, we are gearing up for what could end up being one of the most dramatic and thought-provoking stories of the season. On the surface, it seems to be eager to bring in a lot of elements that you’ve seen over the past few episodes — most notable, questions about Sam and the Way Finders. Where is he, and how much is he tied into a new murder case? This is a story that could die in Geordie, Alphy, and Leonard in a number of unique ways.

If you have not seen the promo for the finale yet, check it out over here — and prepared to get all the more amped up for whatever the future holds.

Why does Grantchester have to be so short? We’re sure that there are some out there wondering that and yet, at the same time, there’s a considerable amount of irony here in that it’s actually still longer than a lot of other British series on the air. We just think that this season feels especially short just because we’ve only had so much time to get to know Rishi Nair’s character, as he came on a few episodes into the story this go-around.

At the very least, we know that there is another season coming — and while waiting a long time to see it is absolutely going to be terrible, we have comfort in the idea that there are some other exciting elements that are going to be brought to the table.

