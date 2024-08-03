Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto players

The week 3 Power of Veto Competition is coming later today in the Big Brother 26 house — want to set the stage further?

Well, here is where we’re happy to start things off — Head of Household Cedric nominated Tucker, Kenney and Angela for eviction and at this point, we don’t think the house cares that much who goes between the latter two. Quinn may prefer Angela is out, but nobody is going to be sobbing to lose Kenney either. Note that this is not a situation of the two being targeted because they are the oldest players; one of them is confrontational and terrible at the game, and the other just wants to quit most of the time.

So who is going to join this group in the Veto later today? Even though it took a long time for the Veto players to be chosen, we eventually learned that it was Leah and Makensy picked to take part. What makes this a little bit interesting here is that if Makensy wins Veto, it basically means she can do whatever she wants with her America’s Veto power next week. That’s tricky, especially since Quinn also still has his Deep Fake HoH power that he can opt to use whenever he wants. Both of them have been given a lot of cover by the house. We do think this is a further reason for the nominees and the HoH to push hard to win — despite of course all of the obvious reasons.

As for what else is happening in the game right now, it’s fairly quiet. However, at the same time we’ve seen some comedy via Joseph’s insistence on getting the Collective alliance together last night, even though it’s barely been a thing since the first week of the game. He’s behind and yet, still sitting pretty for now. Leah is the likely replacement nominee if the Veto is used, and if Makensy does not use her power. If Leah wins Veto and then Makensy also uses her power, that’s when things would get more chaotic.

