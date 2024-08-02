House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Prepare with Tom Bennett!

In just 48 hours the House of the Dragon season 2 finale is poised to arrive on HBO — why not brace yourself for more of the goodness now?

If you head over to the link here right away, you can see a video in which Tom Bennett (Ulf the White) takes you through a lot of the show’s filming locations in Spain. It gives you a clear sense of how the show has to work around some modern amenities when reproducing a version of King’s Landing that works on the screen. It is interesting in a way how, behind the scenes, so much has changed when it comes to this location over the years! For the early days of Game of Thrones, Dubrovnik in Croatia was known as the primary setting for the fictional city. Now, a lot has shifted for a myriad of production reasons.

One of the best things about this video with Tom is that you get to see his real personality, and it is almost every bit as funny as what we got from the character on the actual show! It is a great reminder of why the producers probably cast the actor, and it also could, in a weird way, set the stage for the finale.

Do we think that Ulf’s sense of humor is going to go away now that he is a dragon-rider? Hardly, and he is by far the most unpredictable player in the story to come. You can argue easily that he is the sort of person who could end up being a significant asset to Rhaenyra and her cause. However, at the same time he could also be someone who goes rogue the moment someone out there offers up a sliver of additional power.

What do you most want to see moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

