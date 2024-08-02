Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 3 nominations

The week 3 nominations are in within the Big Brother 26 house — so did anything that chaotic happen at all?

Well, it does feel like now may be the time to really discuss whether or not this season is flopping on its potential. There are a lot of really interesting personalities and heck, a lot of the competitions have even been fair! Some issues from past seasons have actually been addressed, which is not something that we even see most of the time within this game.

So why are things at a relative standstill? This afternoon, Head of Household Cedric nominated the likes of Kenney, Angela, and Tucker, making this feel rather identical to various parts of last week. What’s going on with that? Well, this is the move that Cedric can make to get no blood on his hands for now, given that Angela is an easy target and both Kenney and Tucker volunteered. There was discussion around Makensy to flush out the power, but that didn’t happen. Meanwhile, it is fair to assume that Quinn did not use the Deep Fake HoH, which means that he could have a golden opportunity to go for it next week.

the reality of Big Brother 26 right now is that there is no reason to target anyone else. Angela is disliked by a lot of people, whereas Kenney has been eager to go home for most of the game. He’s had a little more spirit today, talking up various alliance plans with Cedric and Tucker, but we still think a lot of people are annoyed by him. Tucker just feels like the most eager to really embrace the experience of doing the show — he wants a ridiculous costume and to have fun with whatever the show could have planned for him next.

While everything feels obvious for now, there are some potential moves bubbling for later. Rubina and T’kor are concerned that Cam is falling under Leah’s spell and that she is going to use the guys long-term. Meanwhile, it feels like Makensy may have burned more of a bridge with Cedric talking to him about her power today — she did not explain it properly, and she had to go back later to correct things. (Production may have forced her, as you cannot misrepresent a power you have or use production for strategy.)

