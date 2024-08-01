A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the premiere of season 1 today, is there a chance that A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder season 2 will be coming to Netflix? Or, have we already reached the end of the road?

Before we dive too much further into anything here, let’s just start by noting that for viewers in the UK, they have already been able to check out the young-adult mystery starring Wednesday actress Emma Myers. The series just arrived on the streaming service today, and this is likely where most of its viewership is going to be all over the world.

Want to learn a little more about what’s to come? Then let’s start by sharing the full synopsis below:

Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth? … A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is based on the hugely successful, New York Times bestselling mystery YA novel by Holly Jackson.

Where do things stand at present?

Well, let’s just say that it is very-much still possible that we get more of the series down the road, especially since there is more source material out there to adapt. We really just have to wait and see how the show performs, and the big challenge here is trying to appeal to younger viewers who have about a thousand different choices at almost any moment.

Having Myers on board the series is probably the best thing that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has going for it, largely due to the fact that it is on the same platform as Wednesday — and in a way, this could help tide viewers over during this super-long wait.

