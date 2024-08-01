Unstable season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of Unstable season 2 today at Netflix, is there a chance at a season 3 at some point down the road?

Before we go any further here, let’s just start off here in the most obvious of places, as it does feel like there is a chance to see more of the comedy. It is fairly unique thanks to its father-son pairing and overall premise, and it definitely feels like there is a lot more to explore. It really just comes down to whether or not Netflix is interested in ordering more.

To get a few more details on season 2 in particular (or, if you have not heard too much about the show yet), take a look at the logline below:

In season two of Unstable, universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?

Now, the future of the series is going to be based on a few different factors, with the biggest one being simply how the show performs in the ratings. Because Netflix does not reveal this information to the public, we’re often left to just guess based on the show’s position in Top Ten lists.

For those who are wondering, don’t think the future of this show is going to be impeded in any way by Rob Lowe’s appearances on 9-1-1: Lone Star or him hosting The Floor. For starters, Lone Star may be entering its final season; even if it was not, he is more than capable of balancing both of these shows without a problem. The biggest struggle that Unstable has is one related to finding an audience, especially when you consider here the premiere window. The show is coming out right at a time in which a lot of viewers are focusing on some other things — take, for example, the Olympics, which are absolutely commanding a great deal of attention from all over the world.

Do you want to see an Unstable season 3 arrive over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

