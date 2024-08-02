The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 spoilers: On the brink?

Next week on Starz, The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 is going to arrive. With that, what can you expect to see?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and note that we are at a point where things within the story are going to be getting increasingly dangerous. Are you ready for that? One of the central themes for the story this season is the threat of war, and everything that Catherine may try to do in order to prevent it. Enter diplomacy. Obviously, there is a lot of different ways that things could theoretically go, but will they? That’s an entirely different story.

Below, you can check out the full The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more news on what’s ahead:

Catherine relinquishes her seat on the Privy Council, but not before absolving Anjou of any responsibility in Hercule’s death and securing him a place on the Council. With religious war on the horizon and as Queen Elizabeth lands in the Netherlands, can a marriage be France’s saving grace?

One important thing to recall at this point

We’re at the halfway point in the season! From here on out, it is abundantly clear that we’re going to be seeing things get all the more exciting and intense — which is, of course, exactly what you should want. Even if this is one of those shows that is 100% based on history, you still know that there is a little bit of wiggle room to play around in terms of context.

Also, and it goes without saying, but the creative team is going to do whatever they can to give Samantha Morton some opportunities to cook in terms of her performance. Based on everything that we’ve seen from her so far, they would be crazy not to!

What do you most want to see moving into The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5?

Also, what have you thought of things so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates that are on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







