House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Could Ulf be correupted?

As we prepare to see the House of the Dragon season 2 finale this week, there are a few new players entering the fray! Ulf the White, Hugh, and Addam of Hull are now dragonriders and in theory, all of them could be assets to Rhaenyra and Team Black.

Of course, this is where the theoretical part comes into play. There is no guarantee that any of them are going to be useful moving forward. None of them really know what they are doing riding these dragons, and there is also a chance that they could let some of the power go to their heads. Could one of them even flip on Rhaenyra altogether? Anything is possible.

Speaking in a new interview with Vulture, here is what Tom Bennett (who plays Ulf) had to say about his character’s possible recklessness moving forward:

I don’t think Ulf ever suspected this was what would become of him. Ulf used his stories to get what he wanted, which by and large was conning merchants into buying him a pint of mead. Ulf looks out for himself. The fact that he’s been trodden on and spat on his whole life and now he is in control of a nuclear warhead. We will see what that power does to him. You know, power corrupts completely, and I think power will corrupt Ulf.

Ultimately, if someone can present the guy with more power, what would he then do with it? He is such an interesting x-factor through the finale in season 3. Hugh, meanwhile, could have conflicting allegiances due to his history, but we do think Addam will be a bit more reliable. Just remember for a moment here that House Velaryon has been a steadfast ally of Rhaenyra for quite some time.

What do you think we’re going to see from Ulf entering the House of the Dragon season 2 finale, let alone after that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

