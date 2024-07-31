Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox, July 31, 2024?

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? We know that the series was off the air last week due to the Olympics, but is that going to continue?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is quite simple, and that is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now — the reality TV franchise once again remains off the air for now. The plan is for it to return with new episodes on August 14 and from there, you are actually going to see two-hour blocks the rest of the way! Just consider this your golden opportunity to really see the series set a solid foundation for the rest of the season — also, this should be when the contenders start to emerge! Because of how things started off this season, we did not really get a chance to see as much of the typical competition in the early going this season.

If you are interested in better setting the stage for what’s to come, we have a pretty simple suggestion — check out the synopses below for the next two episodes.

August 14 – The chefs turn to their baking skills when tasked with making a celebratory birthday cake. Later, the chefs work in teams to create a dish using a mystery box filled with different food items from their generation in the all-new “Birthday Bakes/Memory Lane – Mystery Box” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1408/1409) (TV-14 L)

August 21 – The chefs must incorporate the iconic beer, Blue Moon, into their dishes and ensure that the bright flavors are at the forefront of their creations. Later on, the chefs take on another field challenge as they are tasked with cooking a hearty lunch for over 100 workers in the all-new “Beer Necessities / Quarry Field Challenge” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1410/1411) (TV-14 L)

What do you most want to see on MasterChef when the series does return to Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







