Futurama season 12 episode 2 spoilers: A Squid Game parody

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Futurama season 12 episode 2 — and it is a pretty particular parody, no less! We’ve already spoiled in the title what exactly you’re going to see, as the producers are going all-out here to have fun at the expense of Squid Game.

After all, why wouldn’t they? This is one of the most-popular properties in all of television right now, even if it ironically airs on another streaming service in Netflix.

Before we do go any further into that episode (titled “Quids Game”), why not get a better sense of the season as a whole? The full synopsis sets the stage below:

“On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-ending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”

Meanwhile, the individual episode 2 synopsis makes it clear where some of these Squid Game vibes are going to be coming from:

Bizarre aliens force the crew to reenact all the classic children’s games Fry played at his 8th birthday party, except this time, they are played to the death.

This will be fun … but at the same time, also incredibly high-stakes. How can it not be at this point when you consider that premise? Above all else, though, we do tend to think that Futurama is going to be fun, and we have a hard time thinking that this is something that will be changing at any point in the near future. Why would we start to think anything otherwise?

