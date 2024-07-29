Doctor Who season 15: Show EP on Ncuti Gatwa’s future

What a crazy time we’re in at the moment in regards to Doctor Who and the long-term future. Nucti Gatwa has only appeared on-screen for one season so far and yet, there are tons of questions all about his future. Will he remain the Doctor long-term? Will there even be a long-term for the show under the present arrangement?

We know that it is easy to sit back and talk a lot about whether or not the actor will continue to play this part but at the moment, there are also a number of other critical questions. Take, for starters, whether or not Disney+ will continue with the international / financial arrangement that has existed for seasons 14 and 15. (Or, as they like to refer to them, seasons 1 and 2 of the new era.) If Disney opts to change things up, who can say what happens with the franchise globally?

For showrunner Russell T. Davies, it certainly does not appear as though he is eager to rush into anything. Just see what he had to say (per the Mirror) while at San Diego Comic-Con:

“We’ve got all those months of post to come. It’s a long way off, so no decisions yet. We are happy making it at the moment – we hope it continues forever.”

Our hope personally is that we’d get at least three seasons out of Gatwa, given that this feels to be more of the standard shelf life for a Doctor these days and there are a lot of stories that you can tell in that span of time. We do also recognize that at some point, there may be a lot of other prospective jobs that Ncuti could be interested in doing; yet, he has not said anything that makes us believe as of this moment that he is looking to depart the series.

