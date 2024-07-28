Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 7/28/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Clearly, there is so much for the show to comment on.

If you missed it for whatever reason, last week there was a particularly awkward situation for the series. It often tapes on Saturdays, and by virtue of that, there was no way for the host to comment on President Joe Biden announcing that he would not seek re-election. Meanwhile, they were somewhat lucky that the main segment revolving around the Republican National Convention did not need to be changed all that much.

Now, let’s confirm that there will be another episode tonight, as confirmed by the show on Twitter:

We’re back tonight at 11:15! We need the extra 15 mins to figure out how one year’s worth of news happened in one week. We think we can boil it down to some sort of equation like news = presidential campaigns x the speed of light squared, but we need more time to know for sure.

The other good thing for the series is that (so far) there has not been any huge, earth-shattering updates today that they will be forced to contend with moving forward. Instead, they can simply just comment on everything that viewers are curious about. We know that Oliver does love to do main segments that revolve around totally random subjects at times, but how do you not spend a lot of the episode commenting on the newly-shaped Presidential race? Do you do something about the Olympics instead? There is a lot to be commented on and of course, we’re curious to see how that will play out.

As for the reason why we’re stuck waiting as long as we are, it shouldn’t be too big of a shock that it is tied to House of the Dragon — which almost always runs over an hour.

What do you think we will see discussed on the July 28 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

