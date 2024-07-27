Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 26, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we more than understand if you want more of the late-night series at this point. After all, we also tend to think that there are some former cast members who’d love nothing more than to come back to the studio at this particular point in time. (What do you think Maya Rudolph is up to?)

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share the ever-so-sad reminder that SNL is not going to be on the air tonight — and unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while still to see it return. The plan appears to be having the show return in late September or early October — but we tend to lean more towards the former based on a lot of current events.

The thing for Saturday Night Live in general is that they must not have ever imagined the summer was going to be so eventful when it comes to various political headlines, meaning that they’re having to sit around and idly wonder if a lot of the sketch ideas that they have now are going to still be relevant in a couple of months. Who knows what else could change from now until then?

If there is one thing that you can probably rely on, it is having some sort of big-name celebrity at the start of the season who was pretty big over the summer. Ryan Reynolds feels like one possibility, whereas Glen Powell is another. They will want to get someone who can draw a ton of viewers from the get-go and from there, we hope that season 50 is full of familiar faces from the past and ways for this show to honor its legacy.

After all, where we are in the run of SNL now is a place that we’re not sure anyone ever expected it to be. This is history beyond history. This is an achievement that is really quite hard to put into words in general.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we’ll have more coverage leading up to the premiere.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







