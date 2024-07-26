American Rust canceled at Amazon; no season 3 coming

For the second time in the past several years, it feels as though we have reached the end of the line for American Rust. This time, it is over on Amazon.

As first reported by the Tribune-Review, the Jeff Daniels-led drama will not be coming back for another chapter. This comes after the series was originally canceled over on Showtime, but moved over to the streaming service some time after the fact. We do think the idea here was to try and build on a project that had at least one familiar face at the center of the story in Daniels, but also a genre that has produced a near-countless number of hits over the years.

Is there a chance that a season 3 still finds its way to air somewhere else? In theory, it would be great to argue this but at the same time, it also feels pretty darn unlikely when you really start to think it through. A show being canceled twice is not a good sign for a hot commodity, and it probably does not help that this is not one of those series that is going to produce a lot of buzzworthy moments. The only place we could even see being a decent suitor is Paramount+ but at the same time, they already have a wide range of programming already at their disposal. They don’t have the same sort of need for a show like this that they would if they were without Taylor Sheridan.

Ultimately, we all do just have to get used to cancellations being fairly rampant these days. This is a part of the TV climate we’re in at this point, as no show is really guaranteed to last an extended period of time when expectations are high and people are slashing budgets left and right.

