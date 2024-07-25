Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: Tyson the Cyclops!

Today, Percy Jackson and the Olympians helped to get San Diego Comic-Con underway with a big panel. With that, what exactly was revealed?

Well, let’s lean into some of the big-time casting news that was shared here for a moment, shall we! Per Deadline, Tyson the Cyclops is going to be played by none other than Daniel Diemer! This is an important character who is the half-brother of Percy on his paternal side, meaning that he is also the son of Poseidon!

In a statement confirming the news at the show’s panel, here is what author Rick Riordan had to say on the subject per the aforementioned publication:

“Daniel Diemer’s enthusiasm and talent brings a whole new dimension to Tyson, and it’s going to be incredible to see him in the second season … can’t wait for you guys to meet him and welcome him to the Percy Jackson universe.”

Meanwhile, the actor added the following in a message of his own:

“I’m thrilled and honored to step into the extraordinary universe of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Now, I’ve been a fan of the books since I was 10 years old, and it’s a dream come true to be a part of this and embark on such an exciting adventure with such talented cast and crew and, of course, passionate fans. I can’t wait to bring Tyson to life and to share his journey with you all.”

Now, when is the second season going to premiere?

Well, there has not been too much officially confirmed on this at present but when you remember the fact that the Disney+ epic has a ton of CGI and post-production work, it is hard to imagine it back before 2025. The series is somewhat on a race against time here, given that its young cast is going to age quickly and you do want to adapt as much of the material as possible! Then again, some of that will be based on the viewership on the streaming service; so far, it at least appears as though this adaptation of Percy Jackson is enormously popular.

