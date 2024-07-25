Troppo season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon Freevee?

Following the season 2 premiere today on Prime Video as well as Amazon Freevee, will there be a Troppo season 3?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by acknowledging the very-likely fact that there are a lot of people out there who have probably never heard of the show before. This is an Australian crime drama being brought to you stateside courtesy of Amazon, and it does star a familiar face in Thomas Jane alongside Nicole Chamoun. There are some things about the series that fans of any traditional murder-mystery show are going to like, most notably the fact that you’ve got a rural community that somehow seems to be full of interesting cases! This is very much the Murder, She Wrote phenomenon hard at work.

So what is season 2 all about? Amazon has released a synopsis for that, in the event you want a quick debrief:

Six months after Ted Conkaffey (Jane) and Amanda Pharrell (Chamoun) solved their first murder case, the unlikely duo is now investigating the bizarre local murder of a healing retreat leader with connections to an exotic drug ring and a ‘bikie’ gang. While Amanda tangles with an old enemy and finds a new love interest, Ted’s past stalks him and his family to Crimson Lake — with deadly consequences. Adapted for television by Yolanda Ramke, Troppo is based on the Crimson Lake books, a contemporary crime series set in Queensland, Australia, written by #1 New York Times best-selling author Candice Fox. Season Two of Troppo is inspired by the second book in the series, Redemption Point.

As for a possible season 3…

The fact that there are more books out there certainly suggests that there is room for SO much more, but a lot of it will depend entirely on viewership in all corners of the world. This is not something that Amazon may decide on quickly from their end of things, especially since it can take a long time for shows to find an audience. Also, it may take even longer without ample promotion, which is why we’ll go ahead and advise everyone of the following: If you really dig Troppo, tell your friends to check it out! There is a particularly good chance that they will never know otherwise.

Do you want to see a Troppo season 3 at some point down the road?

If you really dig Troppo, tell your friends to check it out! There is a particularly good chance that they will never know otherwise.

