Claim to Fame season 3: Miguel is Jamie Lee Curtis’ nephew!

For the vast majority of tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3 episode, it was abundantly clear that Miguel was in big trouble. He played this game extremely hard and because of that, he also had very little of a social game.

Did he bring a lot of entertainment to the show? Sure, but in deliberately also played a lot of people in pretending to be someone he was not. It got him in big trouble, and he also bought too much into the idea that Dedrick was actually related to Little Richard. Even after the guess was wrong, he threw Adam under the bus for offering up the suggestion!

At the end of the episode, the long-suspected reveal was put out there: Miguel is actually related to Jamie Lee Curtis. Rafael is his real name and he made it extremely clear that she has been a “saving grace” for him and his family over the course of the past couple of years when his mom got sick. He did a really good job of hiding who he really was all season long, and this honestly contributes a really interesting trend so far this season. Every single person who has been the Guesser this season has gone home! The clues have been pretty hard, but there have also been a lot of good misdirects as well.

Really, though, we leave episode 3 thinking that everyone got lucky that Miguel was booted since they never would have gotten him otherwise. Also, Dedrick got extremely lucky since clearly, Miguel never picked up on the “Mr. Jackson” slip-up earlier this season. Dedrick even bears a resemblance to some other big names in the Jackson family! It has honestly felt like one of the more obvious celebrity relatives in the history of the show, so why aren’t people getting it? Well, you can make a partial argument here that it is perhaps so obvious that it falls under the radar.

With Miguel now gone, the question shifts to another fairly-interesting spot: Who is going to be the source of the drama now?

