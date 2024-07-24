Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC, delayed? What to expect

Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC? For everyone who loves the reality competition show, let’s just say from the jump that things could be a tad confusing in a few hours. Luckily, we’re here to claim that up a little bit!

First and foremost, let’s make it 100% clear that another episode will be coming tonight — however, whether or not it is airing at its typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot depends on where you live. For an official explanation, let’s allow the show’s official Instagram to do the talking: “The episode will air one hour later for eastern and central time zones. Mountain and pacific airings will remain unaffected.”

The delay tonight is tied to a Presidential Address that is happening at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and will air live in all parts of the country — hence, why the airings on the west coast and in the mountains are not impacted. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is still airing prior to Claim to Fame, so keep that in mind as you prepare to check out tonight’s episode!

As for what you can expect to see in this episode, a classic game is going to return! Also, is Miguel going to be able to continue to dupe everyone as well as he has all season? We’re curious, mostly because what he’s been doing so far is particularly impressive. See the synopsis below for more:

The fan-favorite challenge of Telephone returns, but added communication obstacles and an injury make it more challenging than ever. The recipient of the Wine Clue grows confident in a competitor’s identity, and an alliance is tested at the Guess Off.

If you do love this show…

Keep watching live if you can! The ratings are relatively steady (though down slightly versus season 2), and every single eyeball checking out ABC is important. This is one of the most underrated reality competition shows out there, so it is also worth a recommendation to any of your friends who love the genre.

Entering tonight's Claim to Fame season 3 episode, who are you rooting for?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do, keep coming back — there are some other updates that are on the way, including on some big celebrity relative reveals!

