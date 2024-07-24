Reacher season 3 premiere date, details, what we know

Rest assured, Reacher season 3 is coming to Prime Video! A great deal of progress has already been made in telling the latest story, and we are in the midst of a new waiting game to see what Prime Video decides to do in regards to getting this out there for viewers.

Given that there have been a number of assorted highlights out there over the past few months regarding the Alan Ritchson drama, it feels like high time to take a granular look at what we know — and also when these episodes will be ready for you to stream.

The state of production – This is a pretty easy one to lay out. Filming is done! It wrapped earlier this year and now, Ritchson is off working on other projects. It nonetheless took a great deal of work to have it wrapped, given that production first started before the industry strikes of last year. It then went on hiatus, returned, went on another hiatus, and then eventually finished things off starting this past spring.

Possible premiere dates – It is worth noting that per Ritchson, Reacher will not be back until 2025. Given how long it takes to edit a show like this, we do not think this should come as a surprise. Late winter / early spring remains the most likely window for the series, especially since it gives the powers-that-be enough time to come up with an aggressively thorough campaign to help up the next chapter of the story.

What about a trailer? – One will likely surface early next year; typically, these are the sort of videos that are not made readily available until a month or two leading up to the show returning.

How many episodes? – Note that this could change, but the fair assumption is that there will be eight. This is what we had for the first two seasons.

The story of season 3

To date, Prime Video is not saying an extreme amount and yet, they’ve given enough of a tantalizing tease to leave us intrigued for at least a little while:

Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

The story will be based on the Lee Child book Persuader. There is always a chance for deviations, but this offers up a sense of what the general style and tone for the story ahead will be. Structurally, it will be similar more to the first season than the second, where Reacher had more of a team around him that offered up chances to explore his past.

To date, the only familiar face confirmed to return beyond Ritchson is Maria Sten as Neagley. Her precise episode count remains to be seen. Meanwhile, one 1980’s icon in Anthony Michael Hall will provide a key role in the narrative; it has also been confirmed that our action hero will be facing off against one of his biggest threats yet. In this particular instance, we actually mean this literally! If you have watched the show for action sequences first and foremost, you will not be disappointed.

Is a season 4 coming?

While Amazon has yet to confirm anything, this is viewed in the industry as a foregone conclusion. Ritchson has indicated a desire to keep going and while public ratings are not available for streaming services, all indications are that the series is overwhelmingly popular.

