Time Bandits season 1 episode 3 air date, the schedule ahead

Today marks the two-episode premiere of Time Bandits season 1 — so where is the series going to go moving forward?

Honestly, before getting too far into the show, let’s begin by making what we feel to be a pretty simple observation: Why are people not aware of this show already? This is an adaptation of a familiar property that has two extremely big names in comedy in Taika Waititi in addition to Lisa Kudrow. It also feels like you have the same sort of vibes here as you would have in a Doctor Who or an Our Flag Means Death. This is a comedic, fun adventure story that is meant to be for large audiences of people.

If you want to hear a little bit more about the story itself, the best place to start is the official synopsis:

Embark on a comedic, high-stakes journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world.

This is hardly the most extensive synopsis in the world, but it also does pose the all-important question of how much more does Apple TV+ need to present. (Our issue with the promotion is not the lack of a synopsis, but the fact that there have not been nearly enough promos for this elsewhere. If you have seen reports that Apple is cutting back on some of their content, the lack of publicity for a lot of them could have to do with performance not being where it should.)

Looking ahead…

Well, the plan is for there to be new Time Bandits episodes weekly moving forward, which is pretty standard when it comes to how the streaming service does their business. You will have a chance to see something new every week leading into the finale, with each story bringing with it a sense of adventure and a unique look.

For episode 3, let’s note that the title here is “Medieval” — self-explanatory, no? The synopsis better sets the stage for the story itself:

The bandits pose as dragon slayers in England and feel the wrath of a wicked sheriff. Saffron embarks on her own search for answers.

What are you most excited to see moving into Time Bandits season 1 episode 3?

Have you seen the first episodes yet? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







