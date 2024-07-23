The Bachelorette episode 3: Why did Aaron Erb leave?

We knew that The Bachelorette episode 3 would contain drama, but did it also contain a dramatic exit from Aaron Erb?

Well, around midway through his episode and prior to his group date, we saw Noah Erb’s brother receive a call regarding dates for Air Force training. This is something that he’d been waiting to do for about a year and a half, and he found himself with a decision: Does he stay on the show, or go off and pursue another big career dream?

Honestly, we do have questions as to why he came on The Bachelorette knowing that he may have to leave, but there’s a chance he did not know it would be this soon. If he felt like Jenn Tran was 100% the one for him long-term, he may have also made the decision to stay.

Yet, there was nothing within the first few episodes of the season that seemed to suggest that he was a favorite. He’d gotten into it with some of the other guys and while she had kept him, we’re not sure he would have lasted longer than a couple more episodes anyway.

When did Aaron make his decision?

Well, he had a nice moment during the group date with Jenn, but moving into the end of the episode, it did feel like he was leaning towards leaving. When he actually informed her that he wanted to leave and pursue that, she was fine to support him and seemed okay. However, he then told her that there are some people who were not exactly there for the right reasons. Yet, he didn’t want to name names and that’s a pretty not-nice thing to do in that moment. If you are going to be helpful, then actually be helpful! Go ahead and put the names out there! Beating around the bush helps no one.

Were you shocked by what happened with Aaron during The Bachelorette episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

