Last Week Tonight with John Oliver faces issue with pre-taping

For a show titled Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, you would think that at some point, they would try to cover the full week … right?

Well, here is the thing. For years now, the late-night show has shot their episodes on Saturday, likely assuming that nothing would happen between then and show time. Well, that was a big problem tonight, mostly because there was no discussion of President Biden deciding to not run for re-election. There were jokes about the most-recent debate, but that was really it. Now, it is possible that a few other jokes were left on the cutting-room floor … at least in theory.

Now, we should note that Last Week Tonight did air a disclaimer at the start of the show noting that it was filmed on Saturday, July 20, which is something that they rarely ever do. Typically, this show tends to make you think that it is either live or close to it.

In a post on Twitter ahead of the episode, the show tried its best to joke about the matter:

“Hey, let’s switch our taping day to Saturday, no big news ever happens on a Sunday afternoon.” — some idiots.

So with no real note about the change…

Well, instead the vast majority of the show was focused almost entirely on the Republican National Convention and some of the events that happened there. Is all of this still topical? Absolutely but with the way in which the news cycle is going, it almost feels like forever ago.

Rest assured that when Oliver does come back, we do imagine that there is going to be a lot more attention paid to a lot of these different subjects in the 2024 election. Will some of it be old news by the time next Sunday rolls around? There’s a chance that this is the case, but that’s mostly the way the news cycle works.

What did you think about this Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Share right now in the attached comments below. Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







