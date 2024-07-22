Love Island USA season 7: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the big finale today on Peacock, is there a chance that a Love Island USA season 7 is going to be greenlit?

We don’t think that there is that much of a need here for speculation on the future of the reality series — doesn’t it feel like a sure thing? This is one of the most important properties that the aforementioned streaming service has in the reality TV space, and it is also one that has a number of fans all over the entire world. This is without even mentioning the fact that Ariana Madix is the perfect host for the show, whether it be her reality-TV experience or the fanbase that she already has. All the stars seem to be aligning here.

So, provided that the show is 100% coming back, when will it actually premiere? Well, it’s just say that this is a summer series for a reason. We don’t think there is any reason to imagine that a major change is coming next summer, just as we also do not think a major change will be coming for either the cast or production. Love Island knows what it is, and there is no real reason to drift far from that. It is an immersive experience, and we also think that it was pretty smart for it and Big Brother to not be on the air simultaneously for that much time.

There is also one other reason at this point for Love Island to keep going, and it really just comes down to synergy. Whether it be The Traitors or a number of other reality programs, there are chances to cross them over select personalities to a lot of other places. The door is open to that, and we are excited to see what happens.

