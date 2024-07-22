All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 4: Simone’s birthday!

Do you want to learn a little bit more about All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 4? Let’s just say that there is more to anticipate, including a big milestone in Simone’s life. It is her 21st birthday! We know that this is an occasion where a lot of things can get crazy, but we’re not entirely sure that this is going to be what transpires here.

There are a lot of themes that you are going to see throughout the course of this season, but there is one we can especially state in simple terms: The future. These are people who have reached a point in their colleges lives where they have to consider life after the fact, and you are adding to all of this the fact that this is the final season. Everyone almost has to prepare for their next chapter in a way that they may not have a good year or so before.

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIMONE! – It’s Simone’s (Geffri Maya) 21st birthday and her friends turn out for her as she struggles to advocate for herself in another part of her life. Keisha (Netta Walker) is concerned that she hasn’t heard back from any graduate programs and Cam’s (Mitchell Edwards) efforts to help only make things worse. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) struggles with making an important connection and JR (Sylvester Powell) talks to Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) about bringing baseball back to Bringston (#304). The episode was written by Megan McNamara and directed by Avi Youabian. Original airdate 7/29/2024.

Given that we are not even at the halfway point of this season yet, it definitely feels as though we’re going to see the story propel in a number of interesting directions.

What do you most want to see moving into All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss anything else moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







