The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

If you are eager to see The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix, then know this first and foremost: It is 100% coming, and you don’t have to worry about it! Instead, you just have to ponder over when exactly you’re going to see the cast and crew actually back.

Is there a certain element of news that makes us hope that it could be soon? We would argue so, mostly because the Keri Russell political drama has been done filming for a little while now. With that, we tend to think that an October / November premiere date is possible here, with the season either being split into two parts or airing all at once.

So what would actually be the worst-case scenario when it comes to a possible premiere date here? That’s actually something that we can put into pretty simple terms here: December. Given that Netflix has already confirmed that The Diplomat will return this calendar year, you technically don’t have to worry about it being off the schedule until 2025. The most important thing now is that the streamer just chooses a date that will allow for it to shine. We don’t necessarily think that it will be as late as December, but it is important to keep all possibilities in mind.

In general, we are just curious to see how the producers here are going to approach what may very well be some of the most topical subject matter that is out there these days. Of course, we cannot speak to how much season 2 will dive into potential countries or conflicts from the real world, but there is always that possibility — plus, an eerie sort of timing that exists within a show like this. This show could be thought of in some ways as a spiritual successor to Homeland, and we do tend to think that there’s always room for something like it on the air.

