The Jetty season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The epic finale

Tomorrow night on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see The Jetty season 1 episode 4 — otherwise known as the epic finale. Are you ready for a lot of great stuff?

From the start of the Jenna Coleman thriller, it always felt like we were careening towards a pretty dramatic end — and that is absolutely where it feels like we are now! It feels inevitable that there could be a jaw-dropper or two. What will make this a little bit tricky for Ember, though, is that she is totally starting off this episode at the bottom. What can she really do when she is suspended? Well, she is going to have to think creatively and how she does that will be one of the most interesting parties of this story.

Without further ado now, let’s just share the full The Jetty season 1 episode 4 synopsis to better set the table for what is ahead:

Suspended from duty and with Mack’s anniversary celebration looming, Ember is forced to confess to her family that human bone fragments were found in the boat hut. Devastated, Hannah can’t believe her dad was responsible and pleads with Ember to look further.

Ember’s instincts tell her this isn’t a done deal. Doubling down, Ember is determined to finally get to the truth of what really happened to Amy. When a shocking new development propels Ember into dangerous territory, the truth is finally revealed, and it’s far more shocking than she ever expected.

Just from reading this alone, it does at least feel pretty clear that we’re going to see a little bit of closure — and that is definitely something that makes us excited. It does not necessarily mean, though, that a season 2 is impossible; a lot of it will depend on how this story ends, and what other ideas could be thought up further down the road.

