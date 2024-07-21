DI Ray season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on PBS, is there a chance that a DI Ray season 3 is going to happen? Or, are we at the end?

Of course, we do think that this is the sort of show that is going to lead to people wanting more of it as soon as possible. The whole goal of a show like this is to leave you wanting more after every single season, and with Rachita as the central character, it does feel like there is always going to be something appealing to get into.

So why haven’t we heard anything official yet? Well, a big part of it may be tied to the rather simple fact that everyone involved may want to gauge the show’s performance before they do anything else. That’s fairly standard for the majority of the shows that are out there. It is worth noting that DI Ray is also a slightly different sort of crime show than its timeslot companions in Professor T and Grantchester, so there may need to be a little bit of a different evaluation here after the fact in terms of what sort of stories could be told from here on out.

Now, provided that we do get another season of the show, let’s go ahead and get into the next big question: When it could actually premiere. Our hope is that if it comes back, we are looking to see it either in the summer or the fall of next year. We do of course know that there is plenty of time for that to be figured out.

So, for the time being, the best thing we all can do here is cross our fingers, hope for the best, and of course encourage everyone to keep watching every step of the way! Every single viewer with a show like this matters.

Do you think that we’re going to be seeing a DI Ray season 3 at PBS down the road?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates coming soon.

