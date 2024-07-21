Professor T season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the big season 3 finale tonight on PBS, are you going to have a chance to see a Professor T season 4? If so, when will it air? If you have questions about any of this, rest assured of one thing: We are happy to help!

The biggest thing that we can say from the get-go here is honestly simple, and it goes a little something like this: There is SO much more to look forward to here! Earlier this year, both ITV and PBS opted to order another chapter of the mystery drama, which gives it some welcome stability at a time in which viewers crave this sort of show mightily. We would imagine that the next batch of episodes will premiere in 2025, but it is a little too early to say anything for certain.

Now if you are curious as to what lies ahead, we’re happy to help! Just check out the official synopsis below per Variety:

In the brand new season, Frances de la Tour (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “The History Boys”), Juliet Stevenson (“Truly,” “Madly, Deeply”) and Barney White (“Masters of The Air”) will reunite once more with Professor Tempest (Miller) using his unique insight and analysis to help the police.

The show is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the most prestigious of educational institutions, Cambridge University. It returns six months after the shocking finale of Season 3, and the team must overcome their grief to tackle a dangerous crime wave.

This time, the gloves are well and truly off for Professor T in his lectures and a new musical pursuit, romance is very much alive for his mother Adelaide Tempest (De la Tour), and the lines between professional and personal become blurred for therapist Helena Goldberg (Stevenson).

Meanwhile, DI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) takes charge of the police force with series favorite DS Dan Winters (White) fiercely at her side.

So long as there are unique stories to tell and the viewership is solid, there is no reason to think that Professor T will be going anywhere in the near future. After all, there is such a history of shows like this sticking around for a long time.

