Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As you get prepared in order to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 9 premiere on Paramount+ in a handful of days, what can you expect to see? Well, let’s just say there is quite a bit from top to bottom. This is the penultimate episode of the season and in case you needed any confirmation that things are going to be crazy, this is it. We absolutely think there is going to be a lot of violence, just as we also think there’s a chance that there will be some seriously-emotional moments.

Could someone die in “Home on the Range,” which you will see on July 28? Well, we wouldn’t rule that out, but that’s not the sort of thing the folks over at Paramount+ are going to share in advance!

Below, you can see the full Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 9 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

Unfinished business haunts Kingstown as [a group seeks] revenge at the hospital.

At this point in the season, obviously the Jeremy Renner drama is not going to give too much away. Our sentiment is that whatever happens here is going to be carrying over directly to the finale and there is going to be a deep sense of propulsion.

Where is the news on season 4?

We imagine that some people could be eager to get that at this point, but we’re going to have to profess patience for at least a little while here. While we do think it is coming, Paramount may be looking to analyze and/or gauge the performance of the current season first. If you are them, are you really going to feel a need to rush anything along in terms of their process? Clearly, not so much, and you may also want to do what you can to ensure that Jeremy Renner is up for it.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







