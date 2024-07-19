Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Zach Gilford on directing

There was a lot of great stuff on this past episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 — and that included a new director!

For those who are unaware, the man behind Elias Voit in Zach Gilford actually made his directorial debut on this past episode, and he brought a lot to the table from start to finish. He’s someone who had wanted to take on this role for quite some time, and one of the great things about this franchise in general is that it has allowed many cast members to take on the role over the years.

If you head to the show’s official YouTube, you can see a video in which Gilford describes the experience of shooting the episode, and how he’d prepared for it almost the whole season and actually shadowed back during the premiere. He did not actually appear as an actor in the episode, which allowed him to avoid the challenge of having to direct himself. This is a really collaborative gig, and we do think it helps a lot that all of the people know and care about each other so much.

Now, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing Gilford direct again? Of course we wonder that, but at the same time we’re also curious if Voit will be back next season. Given that the character is a villain as opposed to a member of the BAU, just how much can you really do with him? We do wonder if there’s a chance that he gets out of prison; or, if there is something that happens to him being killed off. For the time being, it does at least appear that there are a number of opportunities out there. Our advice? Just go ahead and be prepared for almost anything.

