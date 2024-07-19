Too Hot to Handle season 6 episode 5 air date, schedule

Following the big premiere of Too Hot to Handle season 6 on Netflix today, why not look a little more towards what is next? We’re still just getting to know some of these players, and that is in addition to the twists that have officially entered the picture. This season is different from what we’ve seen in the past, mostly due to the presence of the much-hyped “Bad Lana.” We get it — a show that has been on the air for so long does need to alter expectations.

Now, let’s get more into the schedule. It is fairly common for the streaming service to not give us every episode of this show at once — after all, what would the incentive be for them to do that? They clearly realize that there is more value in spacing this out for a few weeks to keep people hooked and discussing things for a little while longer — as dramatic and messy as things can be.

Let’s talk more about the schedule now. Episodes 5-7 are going to be coming your way on Friday, July 26. Meanwhile, the remaining three episodes will be coming up on Thursday, August 2. At that point, we will hopefully have a chance to see if Lana’s experiment actually worked for anyone or not this time around. After all, that feels like one of those things that is always going to be unpredictable, and for good reason. This is a show that does want you to be talking about it even when it is over!

For now, the only thing that we would predict is that some of these people are going to cost the players money. Doesn’t that feel altogether inevitable at this point?

What do you most want to see moving into Too Hot to Handle season 6 episode 5 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way, and we don’t want you to miss any of those as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

