Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The first HoH & the AI Arena

Late last night the Big Brother 26 live feeds came on for the first time this season, and there were a number of things we learned.

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place is by noting that Angela has won the first HoH of the season! Given that she is the oldest woman in the game and hardly the most physical competitor, this is a pleasant surprise that may also signal that we’re getting a lot of balanced comps this season. (Of course, we also do not want to jump the gun on anything here given that 1) it’s still early and 2) almost anything can happen.

Now, where things get more interesting is that there are seemingly four people who will compete in the AI Arena, a new competition through the early part of this season. It feels a lot like Battle of the Block but with a different name. Kenney has been discussed as a possible target, with Lisa and Kimo also on the radar. The thing is that when you have to look at four different people, that causes more chaos! Also, there are secret powers in there that Makensy (who is being called MJ on the feeds) and Quinn both have, but they are not sharing them. (Speaking of MJ, she’s already been incredibly messy and talked about wanting Angela out before nominations even happened! What?)

It is still super-early, but doesn’t it seem like going after Kenney is a silly move for Angela to make? Unless her only goal is to not make waves, he could go out at any point. It makes more sense to take out a physical player; Matt is one, and he already has spilled the beans on multiple alliances. (This house is nutty already this season!)

