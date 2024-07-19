Lady in the Lake episode 3 air date, the schedule ahead

Following the premiere today on Apple TV+, what more can we say about Lady in the Lake episode 3? What does the schedule look like from here on out?

When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

As for the schedule ahead, there will be a new installment every week from here on out! This is pretty common when it comes to shows at Apple TV+, as they tend to give you multiple installments from the get-go to build some excitement before starting to transition over to a weekly model. July 26 is the air date for episode 3, which will build on everything that you’ve had a chance to see so far.

Reeling from what happened under her watch, Cleo begins forming a plan for her safety. Maddie throws herself into the Durst Investigation.

