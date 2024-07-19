The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3: ‘Death of a Prince’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3 — a story that carries with it an ominous title. How else can you really describe a story that is titled “Death of a Prince”?

Well, let’s start off here with a reminder that this show has always been about difficult political maneuvering to a certain extent. Catherine has to figure out exactly how to keep everything afloat, especially while so much of the world is watching with their won separate agendas. Things are going to be both complicated and juicy, but what else would you really want from this show? The tone and the aggression that Catherine does show at times does help the series stand out from the pack.

Below, you can get a few more details on what lies ahead courtesy of the season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

News of Edith’s miracle spreads throughout Europe, inspiring many to call her a Prophet. When France’s fragile political climate reaches Queen Elizabeth, the Bourbon’s trade proposal leverages an opportunity for England to exploit France. Catherine must return urgently to France when Anjou’s temper causes Hercule to be dangerously injured.

Given that Catherine is the focal point of most of this story, our attention will be largely cast in that direction — but with that being said, we are happy that there appears to be some intriguing stuff happening in other places as well. One of the goals for the second season appears to be creating a broader tapestry, both in terms of the main characters and also the worlds they inhabit. Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, we are confident that the show is doing just that.

