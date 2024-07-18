Halo canceled at Paramount+, season 3 to be shopped elsewhere

Is the televised journey over for Master Chief and Halo? It may be somewhat easy to make that particular argument today.

According to a report coming in fright now from TVLine, Paramount+ has officially canceled the video-game adaptation after to seasons on the air. Here is what the streaming service had to say in a statement:

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series, and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward.”

So if they are so “proud,” why cancel it now? Well, the simplest reason is that this is an expensive series to make, and one that probably took a hit with a polarizing first season. On the heels of that, it was harder to convince fans to stay on board for a season 2 that actually did improve more and more over time.

Is there still hope for the future?

Well, here is the thing: The same report does note that 343 is going to be shopping the series elsewhere. This is what the production company had to say on that:

“We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future … We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

In a way, this series already had a complicated journey to TV, starting at Showtime before moving to Paramount+ and now, having to maybe look outside that company altogether. You can argue that other production companies may be interested, but are they willing to spend in an era of massive cost-cutting?

What do you think about Halo being canceled?

Do you still think the show could air somewhere else? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

