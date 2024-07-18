The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A case for late November

Do we now have a sense of when The Night Agent season 2 is going to be premiering? Let’s just say both yes and no, but we do think that some Netflix news from earlier today does allow us to present a pretty fascinating theory.

If you did not her any of the aforementioned news, here is some of what you should go ahead and know now. Following the premiere of the first five episodes of the season today, Cobra Kai season 6 is now going to return with part 2 on November 15. This is almost two weeks earlier than the previously-planned date later in the month, so it does pose the following question: What is Netflix up to here? Are they clearing room for another A-tier show to air around Thanksgiving?

Well, what makes us so curious about this is that historically, this is a really great window for streaming shows to premiere. Viewers have time on their hands and other than movies and/or turkey dinners, there is not that much competition. This is the window that Wednesday premiered in some time ago, so why not find a way to utilize it once more? The Night Agent, at least on paper, feels like the perfect fit. The first season was an enormous smash hit, and it makes all the sense in the world to try and keep that momentum going to a certain extent with a big, splashy premiere this time around.

Now, we know that Squid Game won’t be around until seemingly December, so rule that out. Meanwhile, The Diplomat has been done filming for a while and could air earlier in the fall. Just by process of elimination alone, can’t you argue that this is a perfect fit? At the very least, it seems that way on the surface; we’ll just have to wait and see what actually transpires!

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

