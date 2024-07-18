The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A worst-case scenario

The Gilded Age season 3 is coming to HBO, and thankfully there is no reason at all to worry about that. With that being said, absolutely there are reasons to ask all sorts of questions still about whatever the future holds.

Given that production for the period drama has already kicked off for Christine Baranski and the rest of the cast, we certainly understand the hope that you could be seeing another chapter in the relatively near future. Unfortunately, there is also a pretty clear distinction between what we are hoping to see and the reality of a situation, and that’s not something that can be easily forgotten.

Here is where things stand at present in regards to a best and worst-case scenario. Ideally, it would be wonderful to see The Gilded Age back in the spring, given that would offer plenty of time for both production and/or editing after the fact. However, is this also somewhat of a pipe dream? Remember that the network already has The White Lotus and The Last of Us set for next year, and you can make the case that these two shows are going to take over the schedule until at least late spring or early summer, depending on if they are ready to air at that point.

Ultimately, it would not be a shock if we were stuck waiting until late summer or early fall 2025 to see George and Bertha back, mostly because there may be a hole in the schedule then that needs to be filled! Basically, there’s a chance that Euphoria does not return until 2026, and that is when we also hope to see True Detective season 5. HBO needs to have something for the final months of next year, and this show could be it — and there is also A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another series from the Game of Thrones universe.

