Those About to Die season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the arrival of season 1 today, is there a chance at a Those About to Die season 2 on Peacock down the road?

There are a handful of different things that are 100% worth getting into here, but we suppose that we should start off by noting the following: Shouldn’t there be more discussion about this series in general? We are talking here about an epic set in the Roman empire with Sir Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon of Game of Thrones fame. With Gladiator 2 coming out before too long, this does feel like the perfect sort of show to capitalize off of that.

However, at the moment not too much has been said regarding the future for Those About to Die, which does leave us questioning whether or not another season could happen. Peacock has yet to confirm anything one way or another, but we do tend to think that if the show is successful enough, anything could happen. You could even argue that this is one of those series that could pick up at other points in ancient history and follow other characters.

Right now does feel like a great time to lean into these sort of historical epics. With Vikings: Valhalla now off the air, there is one less show to discuss here within a similar genre. Meanwhile, another series in Shogun will be MIA for a good while. Why not give something like this another chance?

In the end, though, the future of Those About to Die is going to be based almost entirely on a couple of factors, with one being viewership and the other being budget. Even if it does get a decent amount of viewers, it does have to do enough to justify the price tag, and we know that this could be rather difficult for a show like this given what is required to make it look historically accurate.

Do you want to see a Those About to Die season 2 renewal happen at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming down the road.

